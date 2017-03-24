State ferry system hiring as it faces retirement crisis

The nation's largest ferry system could lose half of its officers and captains in the next five years if they all took retirement.

Technically that many would be eligible, and the same goes for other groups, including engineers who keep the boats running, as well as deck hands and other jobs. The average age of boat crew members is 56.

In Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, a simulator provided ongoing training Friday for a new class of future deck officers for Washington State Ferries at the Seattle Maritime Academy, part of Seattle Central College.

Instructors behind the scenes can throw curve balls to those being trained, ranging from quickly changing and worsening weather to lots of extra vessel traffic. Another simulator can recreate all types of engine rooms and challenge students with emergencies from pump failures to virtual electrical fires.

But all is not virtual. The academy also has a fleet of its own vessels that are quite real, but not all leave the dock.

Jobs at the ferry system can range from an average of $47,000 a year for an ordinary seaman, with average captain's pay of more than $97,000 plus overtime, according to the ferry system.

Washington State Ferries generally hires twice a year. View more information about WSF employment or classes and training offered at Seattle Maritime Academy.

