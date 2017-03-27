USPS to offer photo mail notifications

USPS mail truck (Photo: KING)

USPS will start sending digital notifications of your mail before it actually arrives in your mailbox.

The new service, which is called Informed Delivery, is optional and will be rolled out in Washington in mid-April.

It will send an email containing grayscale images of letter-sized mail that will be arriving soon to residential users. The images show the exterior, address-side of the letter only.

Select areas of the U.S. have already been using Informed Delivery.

