St. Paddy's Day recipe: Beef and Guinness pie from Hot Stove Society

SEATTLE - Hot Stove Society is cooking up a beef and Guinness pie just in time for St. Patrick's Day. You can also take a class this Friday to learn how to cook a whole Irish dinner.

FOR THE PASTRY:

7 ounces all-purpose flour

pinch of salt

4 ounces butter, small dice or an equal mix of butter and lard

2 -3 tablespoons cold water

1 beaten egg, for glaze

FOR THE FILLING:

3 tablespoons plain flour

2 lb chuck steak cut into 1" dice

1 oz butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 large onions, thinly sliced

2 carrots chopped to 1"cubes

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons tomato puree 1 pint Guinness or stout 1 ½ pints hot beef stock

Salt and ground pepper

To make the dough:

In a food processor fitted with a blade, blend the dry ingredients in the food processor, then pulse in the diced, cold butter, and run the processor adding the water, stop the food processor as the dough starts to ball up. Work the dough into a ball, pat flat and wrap in plastic and chill.

Once chilled, set aside a small amount of dough to make a dough strip for the edge of the dish; then roll the dough ¼” thick to fit the shape of your dish. Keep chilled until the filling is ready.

To make the Filling:

Place the flour in a large bowl and season with salt and ground black pepper, add the meat and toss well in the flour until evenly coated. Heat a large heavy bottomed pot and add the butter, then add the meat to the fat in small batches and brown quickly all over for just a minute, then remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Add the onions and carrots to the pan and fry gently for a few minutes, deglaze with the ale and stock, add the worcestershire sauce, and tomato puree allow to reduce slightly to thicken; then return the meat to the pan and season with salt and black pepper, stir well and bring to a simmer, cover, place in a 300 degree oven for about 2 hours until the meat is tender and the sauce has thickened and is glossy. Remove from the oven, and spoon the meat mixture into a nice baking dish that mounds the mixture in the pan and leave to cool completely. Reduce the meat juices until thick, cool and add to the meat.

To assemble the pie:

Brush the rim of the filled pie dish with the egg wash and place the pastry strip around the rim, pressing it down. Cut out the remaining pastry about 1" larger than the dish. Sit a pie funnel in the center of the filling; it will support the pastry and stop it from sinking into the filling and becoming soggy. (A good substitute is a large chunk of raw potato 1”x1”x2-3” standing in the center of the pan).

Place the pastry lid over the top and press down to the edge and seal, trim off any

excess pastry and crimp the edges with a fork or between your thumb and forefinger. Brush the top with beaten egg and make decorative holes in the top to vent the pastry. Bake for 30 - 35 minutes in a 350 degree until the pastry is crisp and golden. Allow to cool slightly and serve.

