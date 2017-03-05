KING
SR 99 reopens early after inspections

March 05, 2017

SEATTLE -- Good news for Seattle drivers. The Alaskan Way Viaduct will not be shut down all day Sunday as planned.

State Route 99 along the Seattle waterfront was closed most of Saturday for the semi-annual viaduct inspection.

The good news - the inspection work wrapped up ahead of time, so the Alaskan Way Viaduct is open Sunday.

The Battery Street Tunnel, however, will be closed between the 6 a.m. to noon for the Hot Chocolate 15K run.

