SR 530 road closure limits emergency response

An unstable hillside shut down SR 530 near Oso Friday night. Photo: Department of Natural Resources.

Darrington firefighters approved an emergency resolution Monday night to keep emergency vehicles off State Route 530 near an unstable hillside that shut down the highway.

Commissioners in Fire District 24 said if the Washington State Department of Transportation felt the road was unsafe for the public to travel, it wasn’t safe for emergency vehicles either.

The resolution means that if emergency vehicles need to reach residents between Oso and Darrington, the vehicles will need to use Highway 20, which adds one hour of travel time one way.

For Darrington residents with medical emergencies, the closest hospital is United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, which is an hour away. Skagit Valley Hospital is 1 ½ hours away.

Air ambulance has been put on standby in case of emergency patients in Darrington.

A section of SR 530 closed Friday night after geologists discovered a slow moving landslide near Oso. The Department of Natural Resources detected the slide after people noticed cracks in a roadway that runs up a nearby hillside.

The road won’t open until at least Thursday.

The slide is two miles west of the 2014 Oso landslide that killed 43 people.

Dayn Brunner, one of the fire commissioners who approved the measure, has a personal connection to the deadly 2014 slide. Brunner’s sister was killed in a car traveling on SR 530 when the 2014 slide took place.

