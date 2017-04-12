SR 530 reopens near Oso after slow-moving slide

An unstable hillside shut down SR 530 near Oso Friday night. Photo: Department of Natural Resources.

A section of State Route 530 near Oso reopened Wednesday after a slow-moving landslide closed the roadway last week.

SR 530 was closed Friday evening between Oso Loop Rd. (milepost 34) & C-Post Rd. (milepost 38) after residents noticed cracks on a hillside south of the roadway.

A voluntary evacuation was in place for about a dozen homeowners in the area of the slide.

Geologists from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) installed 11 monitoring locations to track the slide. After several days without movement, crews decided to reopen the roadway.

The slide was two miles west of the scene of the 2014 mudslide that killed 43 people.

