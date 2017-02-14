Squatter camp clean-up divides Monroe neighbors

The response level needed to complete a homeless camp clean-up in Monroe is dividing neighbos. (Photo: KING)

MONROE, Wash. – Neighbors are divided over the clean-up of a homeless camp on the Skykomish River, and law enforcement wants a resolution before the river rises.

The river is a popular attraction for fishing and swimming, all activities that don't flow well with pollution. It's why Paula Peak is so concerned about her neighbor's property. The farmland turned into a squatter's camp many years ago, she says.

"Needles, drug paraphernalia everywhere, gasoline containers, oil, spray paint, kerosene bottles," she said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office has since forced people out, but much of the mess remains.

"We're just hoping the community comes together and finds a solution that's good for all parties," Sgt. Ian Huri said.

Huri and his team helped find a clean-up group, RiverJunky Conservation, that would do the work for free.

But Peak doesn't think they're qualified enough for a job she believes requires a higher level response. She wants a full Hazmat crew, so she says she won't help with access to the site.

"I don't want any part of that," she said. "So, no I won't let them on my property."

RiverJunky Conservation has two people state certified for biohazards and says they've cleaned up far worse. Huri is confident they can do the job.

"Seems like a lot of effort's being put into assessing blame instead of addressing the issue, which is the waste and the trash that's there," he said.

Peak says she's heard false promises before. She worries no one's really taking the pollution seriously since she says she's lived beside this problem for years.

"If it's done professionally and safely," she said, "Great. We'll support them 100 percent."

The Health Department has filed a 15-day notice that the site must be cleaned up. The property owner, according to Peak and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, is Dale Reiner. He signed a "No Trespassing" order so that law enforcement could force squatters off the property in December.

However, attorney Brad Doll said the owner is "Natural Land Resources," and Reiner is only affiliated with the group.

"Natural Land Resources intends to fully comply with the Health Officer's Order to remove any materials left on its property," Doll said.

The clean-up is scheduled for February 25, but an attorney for the landowner says they have not decided on who will be allowed to do the work.

