Sports personality Rod Simons has died

KING 5:01 PM. PST February 20, 2017

Longtime sports personality Rod Simons has passed away at age 56. He was covering Spring Training for the Minnesota Twins when he passed away suddenly in Fort Myers, Florida. 

Simons covered sports across the country - getting his start in the Pacific Northwest and most recently based out of the Twin Cities. 

Simons is survived by his wife Pamela and daughter Annie. 

Seattle broadcasters and colleagues around the country shared condolences and memories of Rod Simons: 

