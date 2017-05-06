Sports film highlights athletes with disabilities

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Your videos of the storm through Lacey
-
What caused Thursday's storm to be so intense?
-
Chance meeting becomes beautiful friendship
-
Popular keychain is illegal in Missouri and Illinois
-
Missing baby found in Seattle
-
Goodbye to beloved coach unites rival teams
-
Washington Democratic senators sound off on health care bill
-
Thurston County families begin storm cleanup
-
Lighting strikes light up the skies of western Washington
-
SkyKING: Storm damage in Lacey, Wash.
More Stories
-
'Swarm' of quakes in Bremerton area could stem from…May. 6, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
-
Seattle officer arrested in narcotics investigationMay. 6, 2017, 10:16 a.m.
-
Goodbye to beloved coach unites rival teams in SnohomishMay. 5, 2017, 10:52 p.m.