Spokane City Council commits to fighting climate change

The Spokane City Council has voted in favor of a plan to combat climate change, while also affirming that global warming is at least partially caused by human activity.



The council added a sustainability action plan to city code Monday night on a 6-1 vote.



The Spokesman-Review says the ordinance solidifies Spokane's commitment to sustainability and fighting climate change.



Council President Ben Stuckart says the new ordinance does not commit the city to any of the provisions of the Paris Agreement. But he says the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement made codifying the city's own sustainability plans timely.

