Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White House
One-third of Seattle drivers 'cruising' for parking, rides, study finds
Updated 6:02 AM. PDT
2 dead in shooting at Renton bowling alley2 dead in shooting at Renton bowling alley Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside the bowling alley.
- 4 hours ago
Seattle police investigating democracy voucher allegationSeattle police investigating democracy voucher allegation Seattle police are investigating a case of alleged democracy voucher fraud.
- 15 hours ago
Ride the Ducks owner to be added to lawsuitRide the Ducks owner to be added to lawsuit The attorney for the families of the Aurora Bridge crash asked a judge to add the owner of Ride the Ducks Seattle, Brian Tracey, personally to the case.
- 14 hours ago
WA police dog finds escaped inmate who buried himself in sandWA police dog finds escaped inmate who buried himself in sand Police dog Apollo tracked 44-year-old Cory Cunningham after he escaped from a jail work center.
- 2 hours ago
Bellevue shows off 100% adaptive signal traffic coverageBellevue shows off 100% adaptive signal traffic coverage It wasn't long ago the City of Seattle hailed the introduction of adaptive signal technology on Mercer as a way to improve traffic.
- 16 hours ago
West Seattle Water Taxi rescues flipped kayakerWest Seattle Water Taxi rescues flipped kayaker The West Seattle Water Taxi rescued a flipped kayaker in Elliott Bay Thursday.
- 13 hours ago
Gray whale stranded near Olympic National ParkGray whale stranded near Olympic National Park It appears the 25-foot whale is in poor body condition as if it’s been struggling to feed, according to researchers.
- 14 hours ago
Eclipse visitors better beware some of Oregon's peculiar lawsEclipse visitors better beware some of Oregon's peculiar laws If you're coming to Oregon for Monday's solar eclipse, you'd better beware some of the state's unusual laws and rules.
- 16 hours ago
Summer program prepares girls for computing careersSummer program prepares girls for computing careers A group of local students say they feel emboldened to overcome the challenges women face in a male-dominated tech workforce.
- 15 hours ago
Preventing nursing home fallsPreventing nursing home falls Fall prevention is something you’ll want to learn about so you can look for warning signs.
- 15 hours ago
Rare stolen sousaphone returned to Tacoma ownerRare stolen sousaphone returned to Tacoma owner A happy ending for a Tacoma man whose rare musical instrument was stolen from his garage.
- 2 hours ago
Police: Planned terror attack foiled south of BarcelonaPolice: Planned terror attack foiled south of Barcelona Spanish police say they shot and killed five suspects to stop another planned terrorist attack about 60 miles from Barcelona. Authorities say the suspects were carrying bomb belts and had run over civilians with a car.
- 15 hours ago
Mayor Murray calls for the removal of controversial monuments in SeattleMayor Murray calls for the removal of controversial monuments in Seattle With the movement to take down Confederate statues on the East Coast, some are demanding the removal of controversial monuments in Seattle.
- 20 hours ago
Starbucks founder decries violence after CharlottesvilleStarbucks founder decries violence after Charlottesville Howard Schultz says it's hard to remain optimistic about the country's future "in the midst of such a storm," but he says he still is.
- 1 day ago
Spain terror attacks: At least 1 American killed
Finnish stabbing spree: Police say 2 dead; suspect arrested
Police: Planned terror attack foiled south of Barcelona
The solar eclipse is going to confuse animals — a lot
Leadership of stricken destroyer to be relieved for collision
They blacked out at a Mexico resort. They woke up to a nightmare
Senator calls on State Dept to take action on blackout cases at Mexico resorts
Animals and the solar eclipse: How are they affected?
Dismayed by Trump's Charlottesville comments, White House struggles to…
Woman discovers lost diamond ring on garden carrot
5 missing after Army helicopter goes down off Hawaii
Farmers' Almanac predicts rough winter ahead
Ric Flair dealing with 'multiple organ problems,' fiancée says
Trump's comments may threaten Charlottesville legal case
One movie a day for $9.95 a month? MoviePass seems too good to be true
Trump disbands economic councils as Charlottesville fallout continues
Bushes release statement on Charlottesville violence
Baltimore removes Confederate statues in wake of Charlottesville
How to introduce your newly adopted pet to your other pets
Obama Charlottesville tweet is now the most liked ever
Heavy eclipse traffic expected today throughout Central Oregon
