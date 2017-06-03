Special Olympics athletes compete in Parkland

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stuck truck stalls Seattle traffic for hours
-
Dale Chihuly sued for fraud
-
Luxury cruise ship visits busy Seattle port
-
Permanent changes come to I-90
-
Verify: Soda tax
-
Bias crime investigation in Central District
-
Evergreen State classes cancelled again
-
Shortest international flight in Friday Harbor
-
I-5 concrete lasting longer than expected
-
Alt-right rally moves from Portland to Seattle
More Stories
-
Alt-right rally moves to SeattleJun. 1, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
-
Race For The Cure: 11-year-old bakers raise…Jun. 2, 2017, 7:50 p.m.
-
Roadwork expected to cause major delays on I-5, I-90…Jun. 1, 2017, 12:50 p.m.