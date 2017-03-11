Local Special Olympics athletes head to World Games

(Photo Credit: Ty Nguyen)

SEATTLE-- Four local athletes began their journey to Austria on Saturday to compete in the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

The four athletes qualified for the 2017 World Winter Games by winning gold at the 2016 Washington State Winter Special Olympics in Wenatchee. The athletes who will be competing in Austria are Jeremy Beckham, Ryan Fielding, Stefanie Sarason, and Virginia Wade.

Beckham showed his talent through snowboarding. Originally from Vancouver, Washington, the 20-years-old has been competing for 10 years. This will be his first time attending the World Games.

Fielding is also from Vancouver and won his gold in Alpine Skiing. Fielding has been a part of the Special Olympics for 16 years.

Sarason will be competing in Cross Country Skiing this year. She is from Poulsbo, and has been a part of organization in Washington for 29 years.

Wade is the youngest of the four athletes. The 16-year-old from Seattle has been a part of the Special Olympics since she was 7. Wade will be competing in Alpine.

The World Games are a flagship event for the Special Olympics that is held every two years.

Copyright 2017 KING