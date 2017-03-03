SPD K9 Ziva tracks burglar after early-morning break-in

SEATTLE – Two teens were arrested early Thursday morning for a South Seattle break-in thanks to Seattle police K9 Ziva.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 11400 block of South 116th Place around 3:30 a.m. after a woman woke up to sounds of someone kicking in her front door.

When police arrived at the home, they found an 18-year-old man holding a crowbar. He quickly surrendered to officers. A 15-year-old hopped a fence and ran off.

As a search began for the second suspect, K9 Ziva and her handler Officer Mark Wong were called to the scene.

Police say Ziva tracked the suspect’s scent through the neighborhood for over an hour. She eventually led police to the backyard of a home on the 6400 block of South 112th Street, where officers found the teen hiding behind some furniture.

Officers say one of the suspects told officers they thought they were breaking into a marijuana grow operation. The suspect said they were trying to repay a drug debt.

Copyright 2017 KING