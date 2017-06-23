SPD ends video game channel after Lyles shooting conversation criticism

A YouTube screen shot of the Seattle Police Department's FuzzFeed206, online discussion of the shooting of Charleena Lyles, posted June 21, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Seattle Police Department has pulled its FuzzFeed206 program Friday after criticism for playing an online video game while talking about the shooting death of Charleena Lyles by two officers.

The video, posted on YouTube Wednesday, was removed as of Friday morning.

Public Affairs Director Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said he made the decision to pull the program because of the controversy around Wednesday’s stream.

The department’s FuzzFeed206 effort was a live online conversation geared at connecting with online gamers. In every episode, the department talked about recent happenings with the police.

Some criticized the department for discussing last Sunday's shooting death of Lyles -- a pregnant mother of four -- while playing the game DESTINY.

