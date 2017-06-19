Space Needle workers win in court
Workers at the Space Needle won an important court victory. The employees were complaining that their employer was trying to weaken their union. It's the latest development in a years-long dispute over how managers at the Needle treat their employees.
7:04 PM. PDT June 19, 2017
