Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dies at 52

Soundgarden from left: Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Chris Cornell and Ben Sheperd (Photo: Michael Lavine, USA Today)

Chris Cornell died nearly seven hours after tweeting that he was in Detroit for a Soundgarden performance, according to his representative.

Cornell was 52 and gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and later Audioslave.



In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.



Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

© 2017 KING-TV