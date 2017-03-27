Sound Transit supporters speak out in Olympia

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Soda tax billboard sign
-
14-year-old crushed by log in Bandon
-
AG Jeff Sessions speaks out against 'sanctuary cities'
-
Central District tensions over violence, identity crisis
-
Spokane Street Cleanout
-
Son defies mother helps save her life
-
Remembering the Kingdome implosion
-
Mom 'livid' after son's TSA pat down at DFW
-
'Nightly News' anchor in Seattle
More Stories
-
Spokane Street viaduct next homeless camp cleanupMar 27, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
-
Sound Transit supporters speak in OlympiaMar 27, 2017, 11:27 p.m.
-
Auburn weighing sanctuary city statusMar 27, 2017, 11:38 p.m.