Sound Transit CEO responds to car-tab issues

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Railroad cuts off man from his own property
-
Beyond the Studio: Urban Development
-
Lori Experiences Simulated 9 Magnitude Earthquake
-
Norovirus-like symptoms still a concern
-
Livestream 4
-
Bellevue police officer to compete in 'Amazing Race'
-
Extended interview: Leiweke talks KeyArena site proposal
-
Trump presidential budget
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
-
City refusing to release gun tax revenue
More Stories
-
Sound Transit CEO speaks out about car-tab controversyMar 17, 2017, 12:10 a.m.
-
Leiweke: Group will privately finance KeyArena site projectMar 16, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
-
How could Trump's proposed budget impact local programs?Mar 16, 2017, 2:54 p.m.