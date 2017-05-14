Ralphil Hasegawa says he's thankful his mom was rescued from an Everett hillside and was safe. (Photo: KING)

The son of a Lake Stevens woman found safe and rescued from an Everett hillside was full of gratitude Saturday.

“Without all our friends, family, and the community, I don’t think that this story has a happy ending,” said Raphil Hasegawa.

His mother, Sandra Hasegawa-Ingalls, 68, was found in the 500 block of Laurel Drive in Everett Friday. Everett firefighters responded and rescued her from a hillside by pulling her up with a rope. Hasegawa-Ingalls was cold and suffered minor injuries, but was otherwise unharmed.

Hasegawa said his mom became lost, confused, and disoriented while walking a trail and fell.

“It’s a Mother’s Day miracle,” he beamed outside the hospital. “Every person that was either out here walking around, passing out fliers, just anyone who had a big or small impact on the situation. It was the collective efforts of this amazing community that is letting me be lucky to have my mother here on Mother’s Day.”

