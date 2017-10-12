Some Airbnb hosts offering free stays to wildfire evacuees and relief workers

Airbnb hosts are doing their part to help during the devastating wildfires blazing across Northern California.

Some hosts in the North Bay, San Francisco, the East Bay and Mendocino County are opening up their homes for free to anyone displaced by the wildfires and to relief workers.

So far, 11 community hosts have signed up to provide housing from Oct. 8th to Oct. 30th, 2017.

Since 2012, Airbnb hosts have signed up to help thousands of people who need help during a natural disaster, war, conflicts and other difficult times. Hosts in affected areas can choose whether or not to list their homes in the Open Homes Program and have control over how long and when they'd like to guests to stay.

To sign up your home or to find shelter, visit www.airbnb.com.

© 2017 KXTV-TV