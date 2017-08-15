"Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va.

A social media campaign is "outing" people who attended the right-wing rally in Charlottesville, including a WSU student, who was forced to step down as leader of the school's College Republicans.

With his own Youtube channel and 14,000 Twitter followers, 21-year-old James Allsup of Bothell outed himself as a member of the far right long ago.

"I consider myself to be a paleo conservative. A right wing libertarian," he said in a phone conversation with KING 5 last weekend.

Allsup said he went to Charlottesville, Va. to cover it for his Youtube Channel.

But on Saturday, he became one of a handful of attendees identified in the "YesYoureRacist" Twitter feed, re-tweeted 20,000 times.

In the fallout, both his school and the College Republicans, for which he led the local chapter, acted quickly to distance themselves and denounce the rally.

The next day Allsup tweeted his resignation, saying he "would expedite the pres. transition process."

Allsup has disavowed the KKK and Nazism, but he said this about the social media movement attacking them.

"They're retaliating by trying to ruin peoples lives," said Allsup. "I may completely disagree with Antifa or these other groups. But I think it's reprehensible and sub-human to go after someone or their family because of their political views."

