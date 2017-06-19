Social media lights up in support of woman shot by Seattle officers

Vigil held for Charleena Lyles

Seattle police shot and killed a woman Sunday morning when they responded to a burglary call near Seattle's Magnuson Park.



Seattle Police say Charleena Lyles, the 30-year-old mother of four children, was armed with a knife, prompting the two officers who responded to fire their service weapons.



Police are investigating the use of force, but people were quick to support Lyles on Twitter Monday.

This is what some people are saying:

I wanna move on but I can't stop thinking about the family of #CharleenaLyles last night. — Jeremy P. Beasley (@jeremypbeasley) June 19, 2017

And then of course we have #CharleenaLyles.... I'm sorry the system was not built to protect people like you. #BlackLivesMatter — star stuff (@imnotnicolle) June 19, 2017

She should not be dead. Those kids shouldn't be going through that trauma. They all deserved better. #CharleenaLyles #BlackLivesMatter — Brandy Walke (@bnwalke) June 19, 2017

So sad for this world, but especially this country 😔 RIP #CharleenaLyles #NabraHassanen — King Conn Ⓥ (@ethanconn) June 19, 2017

#CharleenaLyles is another example of what happens when a criminal justice system is flawed. — Riley (@MyNameIsBova) June 19, 2017

Has anybody other than the police confirmed whether or not #CharleenaLyles had a knife? B/c I don't believe them for one second. — Spelling Bee Champ (@deelynae) June 19, 2017

