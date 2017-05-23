Social media helps first responders, investigators

For most, the first images from the deadly Manchester bombing came from the cell phones of people inside the arena, and those images gave paramedics and investigators an idea of what to expect on the scene.

"I think eventually we'll see social media being monitored in the 911 center, because it's the only 24/7 place where people are all the time,” said Eric Holdeman, director of the Center for Regional Disaster Resilience.

Related: Britain raises terror level after concert attack

His organization happened to be sponsoring a symposium in Lakewood Tuesday on how technology is changing the public safety industry.

Holdeman said social media can also help emergency departments send out accurate news about an incident, while making it easier to put out requests for help, like calling for blood donations following a disaster.

© 2017 KING-TV