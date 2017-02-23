Snow falling in Western Washington Thursday

Snow in Federal Way, Wash., Feb. 23, 2017. (Credit: KING)

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- Some parts of Western Washington woke up to light snow Thursday morning.

Snow was seen in the South Puget Sound area, including Federal Way, Lacey, and Graham-Kapowsin.

Port Angeles School District on the Olympic Peninsula said it was starting school two hours late.

KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott says expect spotty rain and snow showers Thursday with spotty accumulations. There could be some hail in the afternoon.

VIDEO: Snow in Kapowsin





