Snow falling in Western Washington Thursday

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- Some parts of Western Washington woke up to light snow Thursday morning.
Snow was seen in the South Puget Sound area, including Federal Way, Lacey, and Graham-Kapowsin.
Port Angeles School District on the Olympic Peninsula said it was starting school two hours late.
KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott says expect spotty rain and snow showers Thursday with spotty accumulations. There could be some hail in the afternoon.
