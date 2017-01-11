Snow event could be Portland's biggest in 27 years

A Portland snow storm from the 1960s. (KGW files) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- More than a foot of snow fell on Portland Tuesday and Wednesday in what's likely the biggest one-day snow event in 27 years.

The National Weather Service has not published the official total yet, says KGW meteorologist Rod Hill, but as long as that total is more than 10 inches, we did it. The last time Portland saw this much snow in a day was January 1980.

By the time the snow actually stops the total could be 15 inches or more.

More: Up to 15 inches possible in Portland snow storm

As far as winter snow totals go, this is already a big one. It will easily top the 2003-2004 total of 12.6 inches. And it will be the biggest year since 2008-2009.

But that will be hard to top: That winter saw 23.7 inches of total snowfall. That said, there's still plenty of winter left...

Portland snow years, show this season is still chasing the winter of 2008-2009. Today's event the most in 27 yrs? Posted by KGW Rod Hill on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Photos: The snow keeps falling in Portland

(© 2017 KGW)