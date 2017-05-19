Snoqualmie Tribe donates 200 defibrillators to law enforcement

An AED gives the heart an electrical shock. (Photo: KING)

The Snoqualmie Tribe just made a $180,000 purchase that will save lives all over the area. The tribe purchased 200 defibrillators, enough to go in every deputy’s car in the King County Sheriff’s Department, Snoqualmie Police Department, and the Snoqualmie Tribe Police Department.

“My theory as I’ve grown older is we’re here, and we’re put on earth for a reason. I believe that reason is to help each other, in whatever way we can. I think duty first. Without the community it would be tough,” Snoqualmie Tribal Council Member Richard Zambrano said.

“It’s a life-saving measure, and our job is not always about violators of the law, it is about saving lives, and we need those tools to be able to do that,” Snoqualmie Tribe Police Chief Gene Fenton said.

The idea to purchase the defibrillators came after Zambrano heard King County Sheriff John Urquhart speak on the radio about the need to get them in every deputy’s car in King County after one deputy had a heart attack on the job. Zambrano went to tribal council, and the council approved the purchase.

“It’s huge. We never thought that we could get one source who was willing to spend a significant amount of money to provide these AED’s, so now almost every patrol car has an AED in their trunk, and that’s going to save lives,” Sheriff Urquhart said. “On a day to day basis we don’t really know what kind of call we’re going to get and often times, well, every day, we are dispatched with the fire department at the same time for a medical alert call and often times we get there first and if we can apply that AED right away we can save lives.”

Chief Fenton said this is just the latest in the tribe’s commitment to doing good for others.

“Everything that is occurring here with this organization and this government, they stand tall, and there’s a lot of pride that goes into that. And again, it’s not about the dollar amount it’s about what we can accomplish at the end of the day, and for this particular project it’s about saving lives,” Chief Fenton said.

© 2017 KING-TV