Snoqualmie celebrates launch of new 'Twin Peaks'

SNOQUALMIE - The Snooqualmie Valley is getting ready for the second season of the cult classic "Twin Peaks" by throwing a community party. The city of Snoqualmie recently confirmed two cast members would also be on hand for a meet and greet with fans.
Actresses Jodi Thelen and Lisa Coronado are scheduled to make an appearance along with production crew members.
Squee! #TwinPeaks fans are in for a treat in the OG Twin Peaks aka @SnoqualmieGov -- are you going to the party?!https://t.co/fL1VsSXNBa pic.twitter.com/CQuHr88hHQ— Michelle Li (@MichelleLiTV) May 8, 2017
The new series debuts on Showtime on May 21, a little more than 25 years after the series launched one season on ABC.
Events and economic development consultant Lizzy Billington has helped coordinate the May 13 event, which includes a scavenger hunt with prizes and a screening of "Fire Walk With Me" at one of the original film locations, the Mill Site Warehouse.
