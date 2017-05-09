KING
Snoqualmie celebrates launch of new 'Twin Peaks'

Michelle Li , KING 3:43 PM. PDT May 09, 2017

SNOQUALMIE - The Snooqualmie Valley is getting ready for the second season of the cult classic "Twin Peaks" by throwing a community party. The city of Snoqualmie recently confirmed two cast members would also be on hand for a meet and greet with fans.

Actresses Jodi Thelen and Lisa Coronado are scheduled to make an appearance along with production crew members.

The new series debuts on Showtime on May 21, a little more than 25 years after the series launched one season on ABC.

Events and economic development consultant Lizzy Billington has helped coordinate the May 13 event, which includes a scavenger hunt with prizes and a screening of "Fire Walk With Me" at one of the original film locations, the Mill Site Warehouse.

