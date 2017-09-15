Snohomish High School's 'Freeman Strong' show of support

Snohomish High School students signed a 'Freeman Strong' banner in support of the Spokane County high school. (Photo: KING)

After a shooting at Freeman High School left one student dead and three others injured, the student body at Snohomish High School wanted to show their support.

So as they rooted on the Panthers during Friday's football game, the crowd wore red and blue in honor of the Freeman Scotties.

Students also took a moment before the game to pay tribute to the shooting victims.

"As we now know, a terrible act of hurt and violence occurred at Freeman High School outside of Spokane this Wednesday. At Snohomish High School, we reject the idea that fear and violence whether by action or word, are ideas that we will tolerate," Associated Student Body President Wyatt Watkins told the crowd.

Watkins and fellow Snohomish student Taylor Stanley worked together to organize the show of support. For Stanley, it's a cause that's personal.

She's from Spokane, and is still close friends with a lot of people at Freeman High School. She said her heart sunk when she learned of the shooting.

"I immediately like dropped everything in my class and sprinted to the bathroom and just broke down in tears and was praying and texting people, just to make sure they were okay," said Stanley.

She felt it was important that Snohomish High School stand behind the students at Freeman.

"Freeman is so much like Snohomish in the way that we're a tight knit community, and I wanted to be able to do something that would tie our community to theirs and to show support for the students and victims," she said.

Principal Eric Cahan says it was the kids who came up with the idea to wear Freeman's colors at the game, and he couldn't be more proud.

"It's incredible when you can bring a community together in support of another community that needs help," said Cahan. "They need a lot of support and a lot of love right now."

Nearly the entire student body at Snohomish signed a 'Freeman Strong' banner that was on display during Friday's game.

On Saturday, Taylor Stanley plans to make the trip to Eastern Washington, to hand deliver it to her friends at Freeman High School.

"I just want to let them know we love them and we're supporting them," she said. "And if there's anything we can do, we're going to do it."

