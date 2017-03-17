Snohomish County firefighters rebuke remarks made by commissioners

Two Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners are under fire for remarks made during a meeting.

Snohomish County firefighters are rebuking comments made by two Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners during a March 7 meeting.

The remarks included references to race when hiring for a position.

Video from that meeting captures Commissioner Bob Meador saying, "I'm talking about training people. You got to have the skills. You got to have to want the job. We are willing to pay a lot of money."

Commissioner David Chan replied, "Can we hire a Mexican paramedic?"

"I dunno," said Meador.

"It's cheaper," said Chan.

Both could be heard laughing in the recording.

"I don't want those immigrants," Meador said. "They can't do the job."

"It's cheaper," said Chan.

Both commissioners should be at a Friday evening meeting to discuss the comments.

Thad Hovis, president of Snohomish County Professional Firefighters Local 1828, issued a statement that reads in part:

"The Professional firefighters of Snohomish County are a diverse group of men and women that work to provide service to the culturally diverse citizenry of South Snohomish County and by no means do their comments reflect our values."

