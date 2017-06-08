KING
Smoke stops AirCanada flight at Sea-Tac

Bryce Newberry, KING 9:46 AM. PDT June 08, 2017

A flight traveling from Calgary to Seattle made a precautionary landing Thursday morning after smoke was spotted in the cabin.

AirCanada flight 8301 landed safely and no injuries were reported, according to a Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson. 

Passengers evacuated safely and were shuttled to the terminal. 

The flight landed on runway 16R, which is the third runway on the western-most side of the airport. 

