Smoke stops AirCanada flight at Sea-Tac

AirCanada flight 8301 landed safely at Sea-Tac Airport Thursday morning after smoke was spotted inside the aircraft. (Photo: KING 5)

A flight traveling from Calgary to Seattle made a precautionary landing Thursday morning after smoke was spotted in the cabin.

AirCanada flight 8301 landed safely and no injuries were reported, according to a Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson.

Port Fire responding to aircraft situation on 16R runway. Landed safely. All passengers evacuated safely. No injuries. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) June 8, 2017

Passengers evacuated safely and were shuttled to the terminal.

The flight landed on runway 16R, which is the third runway on the western-most side of the airport.

