Smoke stops AirCanada flight at Sea-Tac

A flight traveling from Calgary to Seattle made a precautionary landing Thursday morning after smoke was spotted in the cabin.
AirCanada flight 8301 landed safely and no injuries were reported, according to a Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson.
Port Fire responding to aircraft situation on 16R runway. Landed safely. All passengers evacuated safely. No injuries.— Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) June 8, 2017
Passengers evacuated safely and were shuttled to the terminal.
The flight landed on runway 16R, which is the third runway on the western-most side of the airport.
