Smoke, flames from DNR prescribed burn worry Jefferson County drivers

(Photo: Matt Stuart)

If you were driving along Highway 104 near Center Road in Jefferson County Sunday, you likely saw a large fire burning nearby.

Many viewers sent messages to our newsroom with pictures of the bright orange flames burning just off the highway. Some said they could smell the fire burning all the way in Snohomish County.

Just before 8 p.m. the Jefferson County Emergency Management department posted this message on their Nixle page:

High density smoke from DNR burn earlier today in area between Center Rd and Peterson Lane. No structures threatened. No road closures. May last several hours.

A check of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website and their twitter account have not reported any active fires today.





© 2017 KING-TV