Small town fire dept. producing top recruits

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Why is a nearly-new bridge still shut down?
-
Seattle City Council approves income tax
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
-
Site selected of Paul Allen-backed housing project
-
Declining San Francisco housing market could have an affect on Seattle
-
An explosion of kittens hits Western Washsington, looking for loving homes
-
Attacks near King County courthouse
-
Video: Aerial video of Everett Marina fire
-
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Oak Harbor
More Stories
-
Tacoma City Council bans public campingJul 11, 2017, 6:31 p.m.
-
WSF director of operations investigated for ethics violationJul 11, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
Judges & police testify on courthouse safetyJul 11, 2017, 6:13 p.m.