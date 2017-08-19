Small plane crashes near airport in Madras, Oregon

Cell phone footage from a nearby campground caught the plume of smoke where a plane crashed near Madras

MADRAS, Ore. -- A small plane crashed early Saturday afternoon near Madras, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.

One person was killed in the crash, according to The Oregonian.

The plane crashed in the Willow Creek Canyon area, about one mile south of the Madras Municipal Airport runway.

The crash started a small fire on a hillside, but it is not threatening nearby homes or campgrounds, The Oregonian reported.

