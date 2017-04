A small plane crashed in Spanaway, Wash., April 13, 2017. (Credit: Central Pierce Fire) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Spanaway Thursday and the pilot had to be extricated.

It happened near 192nd Street E. and B Street E, close to Spanaway Airport.

The pilot, a man in his 30s, was rescued from the plane with what are described as injuries to his face and lower extremities.

No other details were immediately available.

