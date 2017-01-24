Small plane crashes in Discovery Bay

A pilot sufered no injures after a small plane crashed into Discovery Bay Tuesday afternoon. (KING) (Photo: KING)

DISCOVERY BAY, Wash. - A pilot was rescued from the water after a small plane went down in Discovery Bay near Port Townsend Tuesday afternoon.

Officials received several 911 calls about the plane crash around 2:30 p.m., said East Jefferson Fire spokesperson Bill Beezley. Witnesses reported the plane went down about 20 yards off the shore. Aerial video of the crash showed the plane nose down in the water with the tail sticking out.

People on a nearby clamming boat saw the plane and helped rescue the pilot, who was uninjured. People on the plane were in the process of towing the small plane to shore.





