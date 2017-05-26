Small businesses thrive under SBA programs

SEATTLE - Imagine going from a start-up business making $80,000 a year to growing into a $12 million company. That is what happened to Rozanne Garman, the owner of Lacey-based RHD Enterprises, and the 2017 SBA Washington Small Business Person of the Year.

Garman is a minority woman who owns a construction company, and because of that, she was able to enroll in a program with the Small Business Administration. The 9-year program has helped grow her business and land contract work with the government.

"I, myself, am really passionate about supporting other minority women-owned businesses, especially in the construction industry because there are so few of us," Garman said. "So for me, it really was taking classes at the SBA, reaching out to mentors and really just having a very clear vision of where I wanted to go and putting one foot in front of the other."

Two-thirds of the jobs created in Washington are created by small businesses. The Seattle SBA office sees a lot of collaboration, innovation, and momentum right now in the state economy and the district director hopes that means more people will reach out to the SBA.

"There's plenty to do already but we are here every day, Monday through Friday ready to help," Kerrie Hurd, district director of the Seattle Small Business Association office, said. "And we have a multitude of partners out there just standing by waiting to help as well."

