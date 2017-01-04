Sky Chefs must pay $335K over minimum wage dispute

SEATTLE - Seattle has ordered a company that provides catered food for airline flights and to be sold at convenience stores to pay $335,000 for violations of the city's minimum wage law.
Seattle's law took effect in April 2015 and is incrementally raising the minimum to $15 an hour. But the city's Office of Labor Standards said LSG Sky Chefs, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, failed to increase its pay as required.
The company insisted the federal Railway Labor Act precluded it from changing wages during collective bargaining, and in a statement Wednesday it said it disagrees with the city's findings and will vigorously contest them.
The city said 156 workers should share about $320,000 in back pay, interest and damages. It also levied $15,500 in penalties for first-time violations and for obstructing the investigation.
Officials said that when Sky Chefs turned over payroll records for the workers, it did so by providing a non-alphabetized stack of 14,000 pieces of paper. Investigators had to spend more than 200 hours calculating each worker's wages, shift differentials and overtime payments.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs