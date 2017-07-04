Skier missing after falling through snow bridge on Mount Rainier

Dan Cassuto captured Mount Rainer

A 30-year-old man went missing after falling through a snow bridge at Mount Rainier National Park on Monday.

The man was skiing from Camp Muir to Paradise when he fell through a bridge that spanned Pebble Creek.

His partner searched for the man for two hours using an avalanche probe before skiing on to Paradise and reporting the incident.

Crews from Mount Rainier National Park, including a helicopter crew, and a guide from Rainier Mountaineering Incorporate searched for the man Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Late season snow created unsafe conditions to continue searching, and crews will monitor the area until conditions improve.

The names of the skiers have not been released.

