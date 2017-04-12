Skier killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass

King County sheriff (Photo: KING)

A Snoqualmie man was found dead Tuesday night after he didn't return home from a ski trip near Snoqualmie Pass.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the 36-year-old man told a friend he was going backcountry skiing at Red Mountain. He planned to call a friend when he was off the mountain by 1 p.m. When the friend didn't hear from him, police were called at 2:45 p.m.

Police found the man's car with a dog inside. Search and rescue teams found the man in an avalanche debris field around 9 p.m. It appears he died of injuries in the avalanche, the sheriff's office said. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The sheriff's office did not release the man's name.

