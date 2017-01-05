Skier killed in avalanche near Crystal Mountain

Crystal Mountain (Photo: KING)

A skier was found dead Thursday buried under an avalanche near Crystal Mountain.

It appears the 64-year-old woman was ski-touring alone outside of the boundary of the Crystal Mountain ski area, and she was skiing uphill when the avalanche occurred.

“This hits close to home as she was a well known skier in our community," Kim Kircher, ski patrol director, said in a statement.

Crystal Mountain Ski Patrol saw the avalanche debris Thursday morning. When they got closer, they spotted a backpack and a partially buried person who was non-responsive.

Early reports suggest the avalanche occurred on Wednesday.

No other victims were found, and the woman’s name was not released.

