Skier found unresponsive on slope at Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass (Photo: KING)

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a 55-year-old man who was skiing at Stevens Pass Mountain Resort has died.



Stevens Pass spokesman Chris Danforth said in a news release that the man from the Seattle suburb of Woodinville was pronounced dead by a medic Thursday before noon.



Danforth says it's not yet known whether the death was because of trauma or a medical issue.



Danforth says the incident happened on the Mill Valley side of Stevens Pass on a trail marked as most difficult.



Ski Patrol was contacted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday when witnesses found the man unresponsive and not breathing.



Danforth says an off-duty emergency room nurse began CPR and ski patrol was there within four minutes.



The incident is currently under investigation by multiple agencies.

