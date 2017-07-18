Skier dies after falling into crevasse on Mount Rainier

Dan Cassuto captured Mount Rainer

Rescue teams recovered the body of a skier who fell near the top of Mount Rainier.



The skier and two other people summited the mountain on Sunday.

On the way down, the skier fell 150 feet into a crevasse. It happened at the 12,800 feet elevation of the Emmons Glacier.

The two people with the skier called 911.

The park's helicopter brought six Rangers to the summit. The Rangers climbed down to the accident site where they found the skier's body. He had died from his injuries, the Park Service said.

A helicopter lifted the man's body off the mountain. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has not released his name.

