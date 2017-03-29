Sir Richard Branson on Obama's post-presidency visit: 'We were very lucky'

British billionaire Sir Richard Branson sat down with KING 5's Mimi Jung and talked about several topics, including healthcare, climate change, space travel and former President Barack Obama. (Photo: KING)

British billionaire Richard Branson is in Seattle after speaking to 300 local entrepreneurs on Tuesday. KING 5's Mimi Jung moderated the panel and had the exclusive opportunity to talk with Branson one-on-one.

Branson lit up when talking about former President Barack Obama and his visit to Branson's home in the British Virgin Islands the first week of his post-presidency.

"I mean, we were very lucky," Branson said. "He came and stayed with us the day after he stepped down from being president and he was with us for 10 days."

During the visit, the two had a friendly competition in the water.

"We challenged each other," smiled Branson. "I said I thought I could get up on a foil board before he could get up on a kite. And we agreed on the last day of the holiday we would have a race, and the president won. So we kicked him off the island and sent him back to America."

As for the man who's in the White House now.

"I'm truly saddened by what's come out of the White House in the last two months."

Healthcare, climate change, space travel - this is how Branson wants to make a difference in this world.



"In the end, it's what your children and your family, how you brought your children up," said Branson. "They're the ones who are going to live on in your name afterward, and that's what counts, I think."

