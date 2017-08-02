Single-car collision injures three in Kitsap

Three people were hurt in a single-car collision on Island Lake Road in Kitsap Tuesday night.
At about 9 p.m., Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Island Lake Park. Crews arrived to find a smashed car and patients on the ground.
One person was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and two taken to Harrison Medical Center, according to CKF&R spokeswoman Ileana LiMarzi.
Island Lake Road was closed for several hours while the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office investigated.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
