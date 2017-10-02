Singer, Sequim native Bailey Bryan ‘Heartbroken' over Las Vegas shooting

Musical artist Bailey Bryan performs onstage at the Innovation In Music Awards on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Innovation In Music Awards)

Singer/Songwriter and Sequim native Bailey Bryan played the Route 91 Harvest music festival Saturday. The next day, 58 people were killed, and over 500 people were injured when a gunman opened fire at the festival.

“I have no words.. But thank you for all the concern for the crew and I, we are safe back in Nashville. Heartbroken. Shocked. Praying,” Bryan tweeted Monday morning.

According to her bio on the Red Light Management website, the 18-year-old recently moved from Sequim to Nashville to peruse her music career.

