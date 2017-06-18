Silverdale dad's home video goes viral

Kevin Scruggs did a video with his daughter on the first day of every year she was in school. A compilation of those videos, posted after she graduated from Central Kitsap last week, went viral on YouTube. (Photo: Larry Steagall, Kitsap Sun)

When Kevin Scruggs interviewed his daughter on her first day of school 12 years ago, he had no idea his home video would eventually be shared around the world.

The video features Kevin Scruggs asking his daughter how her day was and what she was looking forward to in the upcoming school year.

"Back then there wasn’t a YouTube, so it was just something we were going to sit around and watch at the house," said Kevin Scruggs.

Scruggs did a similar video with his daughter, Mackenzie, on the first day of every subsequent school year. When she graduated from Central Kitsap High School last week, he compiled the clips together to make a video to show at her graduation party.

After the video was received well at the party, Kevin Scruggs uploaded a condensed version on YouTube.

"I thought it would just be something with my dad for my friends to look at...I didn't expect it to go viral," Mackenzie said.

Yet within 36 hours, the video had reached one million views.

"I think the crazy thing in all of this is, I’m just a parent," says Kevin Scruggs. "This is something that I’ve done for our family ever since they were little. There's another parent out there doing some cool thing for their kid. It’s just not on YouTube."

Kevin Scruggs asked Mackenzie the same questions on the first day of school every year, starting in kindergarten and lasting until last fall, her senior year of high school. (Photo: Larry Steagall, Kitsap Sun)

By Friday, the video was up to 1.7 million views. Scruggs created a second video to answer questions and thank everyone who watched his first video.

Scruggs has been doing the same set of interviews for his other daughter, Madison, a sophomore at Central Kitsap. In two years, Madison will have the same video tribute with her own interviews.

Kevin Scruggs encourages other parents to be as involved in their kid's lives.



"Life is about moments and I want to be able to capture those moments," he said. "Life goes by at breakneck speed and I think it's valuable if you can hit pause and rewind for a while."

