Silver Dollar Fire forces evacuations at Hanford

The Silver Dollar Fire entered the Hanford nuclear site early Monday morning, causing all non-essential employees north of the Wye Barricade to be sent home due to smoke impacting visibility.
Rae Moss, a spokesperson for Hanford, said the fire started at a firing range in Yakima County Sunday afternoon.
WSDOT posted this photo Sunday night, showing the flames next to SR-240.
The road is closed at Vernita Bridge to the junction of SR-225, near West Richland.
SR-24 is also closed between Silver Dollar and the Hanford West gate. SR-24 will remain closed due to fire activity until further notice.
Here's a map of those road closures:
