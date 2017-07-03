Silver Dollar Fire forces evacuations at Hanford

Emergency personnel standing by at the site. (Photo: Twitter / Susannah Frame)

The Silver Dollar Fire entered the Hanford nuclear site early Monday morning, causing all non-essential employees north of the Wye Barricade to be sent home due to smoke impacting visibility.

Rae Moss, a spokesperson for Hanford, said the fire started at a firing range in Yakima County Sunday afternoon.

WSDOT posted this photo Sunday night, showing the flames next to SR-240.

The road is closed at Vernita Bridge to the junction of SR-225, near West Richland.

SR-24 is also closed between Silver Dollar and the Hanford West gate. SR-24 will remain closed due to fire activity until further notice.

Here's a map of those road closures:

Here's a map of those road closures due to the Silver Dollar Fire. (Photo: Van Burkleo, Jennifer)

