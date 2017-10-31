Silver Alert issued for missing Auburn man

Raymond Lee, 71, walked away from his house in the 5400 block of Lakeland Hills Way SE in Auburn around 2 p.m. Tuesday and did not return.

A Silver Alert has been issued in Auburn for an elderly man with dementia missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Raymond Lee, 71, walked away from his house in the 5400 block of Lakeland Hills Way SE in Auburn around 2 p.m. Tuesday and did not return. It is believed he does not know how to get back home.

Lee is described as an Asian male with short gray hair, about 5'7" tall, and around 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, cream-colored pants and white shoes.

If you see Lee or know his whereabouts, call Auburn police or 9111.



© 2017 KING-TV