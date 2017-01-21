Signs of the times: Why thousands marched for miles in Seattle

Taylor Mirfendereski

SEATTLE -- For thousands who spanned a nearly four-mile stretch of the city Saturday with signs, the "Womxn's March on Seattle" was a counter-inauguration of sorts.

Just a day after President Donald Trump took office, many walked in protest of the controversial new leader and his platforms.

But the messages they carried varied widely. 

